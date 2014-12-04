OTTAWA Dec 4 The sharp decline in oil prices
should not prevent Canada's Conservative government from
balancing its budget next fiscal year, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Thursday.
He noted that the federal government does not get direct
royalties from oil companies, though it does receive corporate
taxes; and he said Finance Minister Joe Oliver had provided for
cheap oil in the fall economic and fiscal update he presented on
Nov. 12.
"This has a complex effect upon the economy, complex effect
upon ultimately our federal finances, but for greater assurance,
in the fall federal fiscal update the minister of finance made
considerable allowance for additional uncertainty generated by
the fall in oil price, so we remain very confident that the
budget will be in balance next year," Harper told a televised
news conference in Markham, Ontario.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)