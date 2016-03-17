OTTAWA, March 17 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday the country should use more fiscal measures to boost the economy rather than relying on monetary policy, days before the new government will unveil a budget expected to feature stimulus spending.

"We should be using fiscal levers a little more and not just expecting monetary policy to have to fix the challenge we're in," Trudeau said during an interview with Bloomberg television. "I think we're approaching the limit of the impact of monetary policy alone." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)