OTTAWA, March 17 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Thursday the country should use more fiscal
measures to boost the economy rather than relying on monetary
policy, days before the new government will unveil a budget
expected to feature stimulus spending.
"We should be using fiscal levers a little more and not just
expecting monetary policy to have to fix the challenge we're
in," Trudeau said during an interview with Bloomberg television.
"I think we're approaching the limit of the impact of monetary
policy alone."
