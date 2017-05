OTTAWA, March 22 Canada's federal budget projected a deficit of C$28.5 billion ($21.4 billion) in 2017-18 falling to C$27.4 billion in 2018-19, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.

It did not forecast a date for return to a balanced budget.

The budget projections include a C$3.0 billion adjustment for risk in each fiscal year, Morneau said.

