TORONTO, April 29 Canada reported a modest budget surplus of C$3.2 billion ($2.56 billion)in February, the federal government said on Friday.

The country's finance department also said it also had a surplus for the April to February period of the 2015-16 fiscal year. The surplus was C$7.5 billion, compared to a surplus of C$5.9 billion reported for the same period of 2014-15.

($1 = 1.2519 Canadian dollars)