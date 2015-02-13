(Repeats Feb. 12 item with no changes to text)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA Feb 12 The Canadian government is
studying the idea of providing new tax breaks in the upcoming
federal budget for companies that build liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export terminals, according to internal records obtained
by Reuters.
Such incentives could help companies move forward with
stalled developments in Canada, even as they cut spending around
the world in response to plummeting oil prices.
More than a dozen LNG terminals have been proposed in
Canada, mostly in the West Coast province of British Columbia.
Backed by energy giants like Malaysia's Petronas, Royal Dutch
Shell and Chevron Corp, the projects would ship
cheaper North American gas to Asian markets.
But backers have long complained that development costs for
these projects are high and margins are thin. There are no
Canadian LNG export plants in operation now.
To help speed development, the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers (CAPP) wants Ottawa to reclassify LNG export
plants as manufacturing assets.
Under their current classification, LNG facilities in Canada
can write off 8 percent of their total capital investment each
year.
A government memo said that if finance officials accepted
the industry proposal, LNG export plants could write off 30 to
50 percent of their capital investment per year.
Manufacturing assets have benefited from the 50 per cent
capital cost allowance rate since 2007, which allows companies
involved in manufacturing and processing to write off capital
investments within two or three years.
The memo, obtained by Reuters under Canada's Access to
Information Act, was prepared for the top bureaucrat at the
federal natural resources department ahead of a meeting with
industry representatives last October.
"We understand the need for clarity on the fiscal
environment for LNG facilities to support final investment
decisions," said the memo prepared by the natural resource
department's energy sector.
"We have examined CAPP's proposal ... and continue our
discussions with the department of finance on the matter."
The department, headed by Finance Minister Joe Oliver,
compiles and delivers the budget, making major decisions in
conjunction with the Prime Minister's Office.
The next federal budget is due in April at the earliest and
neither the natural resources nor the finance department would
comment on any specific budget proposals or discussions.
THIRD TIME LUCKY?
If implemented, the measure could make the government forgo
hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue at a time when
slumping oil prices are already eating into government receipts.
CAPP estimates that in return, the proposal would spur
growth, adding about C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) over 20 years to
Canada's gross domestic product. It did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
To be sure, the government rejected the industry's requests
for tax breaks for LNG plants in the last two federal budgets
and it is not clear whether Ottawa will grant the incentives
this time.
Still, Canada's right-leaning Conservative government has
deep political roots in the oil and gas-rich west of the country
and regularly stresses the importance of the energy industry.
It is also uncertain whether this tax incentive would be
enough to spur energy companies to break ground on such projects
given volatile markets.
Canadian energy regulators have approved export licenses for
10 LNG projects in British Columbia and are reviewing further 10
applications for proposed terminals on Canada's west and east
coasts, but no final investment decisions have been made.
Reg Plummer, a senior economist who retired from the natural
resources ministry last year, said the proposal would cost the
federal treasury a lot of money while offering investors a
benefit of less than 1 percent on their rate of return. He also
said officials may consider how this fits in with Canada's
international commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.
"Finance (department officials) would be looking hard at
that because these are serious bucks we're talking about,"
Plummer said. "It's sort of helping out (companies) a little bit
with some risk, but it's not going to be a make or break for
them."
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Tomasz
Janowski)