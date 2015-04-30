(Adds further detail)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 30 The western
Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Thursday a C$422
million ($349.80 million) deficit for its 2015-16 budget, its
seventh straight shortfall, as the New Democratic government
heads for an expected election next year.
To help narrow the deficit, the province raised its capital
tax on banks and other lenders to 6 percent from 5 percent,
making it the highest such rate among provinces and generating
C$25.5 million this fiscal year.
"We've decided the big banks could afford to make a
contribution to tax relief in other areas," such as small
business taxes, said Finance Minister Greg Dewar.
Manitoba, a flood-prone province whose economy depends on
farming, manufacturing and mining, projected spending at C$15.5
billion, up 1.9 percent from 2014-15.
Revenue looks to edge 1.2 percent higher to nearly C$15
billion. The budget includes a C$150 million favorable
adjustment expected from an in-year increase in revenue or
decrease in spending.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) government has
been in power since 1999 and is led by Premier Greg Selinger. In
March, Selinger narrowly survived a revolt by restless party
members, including some cabinet ministers.
The party trails the opposition Progressive Conservatives in
polls by a wide margin.
The government said earlier that it will balance its budget
by the 2018-19 fiscal year, two years later than it previously
intended.
Manitoba's economy looks to outperform the national average
in the next two years as manufacturing accelerates with help
from the lower Canadian dollar, a TD Economics report said
earlier this month.
The province's net debt, not including government-owned
corporations such as its power company, was an estimated C$18.8
billion on March 31, and is expected to rise to C$20.4 billion a
year later.
Most Canadian provinces have run deficits for several years
after the 2008-2009 financial crisis slowed the economy. Last
week, Ontario forecast an C$8.5 billion deficit and said it
aimed to balance the books by 2017-2018.
($1 = 1.2064 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by G Crosse, Jeffrey Hodgson and Ted Botha)