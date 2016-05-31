UPDATE 3-S&P lifts Indonesia sovereign rating to investment grade, cheering markets
* C.bank, government welcome the long-sought upgrade (Adds comments from finance minister in paragraphs 20 to 21)
(Adds further details)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 31 The western Canadian province of Manitoba on Tuesday forecast a C$911 million ($695 million) deficit for its 2016-17 budget, its eighth straight shortfall and the first since Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives won last month's election.
Manitoba, whose economy depends on farming, manufacturing and mining, projected spending at C$16.3 billion and revenue of C$15.2 billion, both up 3 percent. The budget includes a C$150 million cushion for unforeseen expenses.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the government would balance its "principled and practical" budget in eight years, which would run into a second term in office.
"Sweeping austerity measures will not work given the significant demands of our province's bottom-ranked results in health care, education and poverty reduction," he said.
Manitoba's fiscal year began April 1. The right-leaning Progressive Conservatives presented the budget later than usual after ousting Canada's longest-serving provincial government, Greg Selinger's New Democrats, in April.
For the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended March 31, Manitoba ran a deficit of C$1 billion.
Friesen said over time the government will lower taxes and cut spending. Pallister has promised to eventually reduce the sales tax to 7 percent from 8 percent.
Manitoba's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 2.3 percent in 2016, third-best among provinces, on rising manufacturing shipments and brisk retail sales, according to TD Economics.
The province's net debt, not including government-owned corporations such as its power company, was an estimated C$21.4 billion on March 31, and is expected to rise to C$23.1 billion a year later. ($1 = 1.3108 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* C.bank, government welcome the long-sought upgrade (Adds comments from finance minister in paragraphs 20 to 21)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.