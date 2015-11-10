OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada's Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Tuesday he intends to deliver an economic and
fiscal update before the end of the year, though he did not yet
have an exact date.
Morneau said it was no surprise that a report released by
the country's parliamentary budget watchdog earlier on Tuesday
had been somewhat more pessimistic than its previous one,
although he said it does not form part of the finance
department's formal analysis.
Asked by reporters about potential federal government aid to
plane-maker Bombardier, Morneau said it had not yet
been discussed by the cabinet.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)