By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, April 21
CALGARY, Alberta, April 21 Canada's Northwest
Territories will be able to borrow an extra C$500 million to
fund new infrastructure projects and potentially tap stranded
oil and gas reserves after the federal government upped its
borrowing cap in the budget on Tuesday.
The new borrowing limit of C$1.3 billion is less than the
C$1.8 billion requested by the NWT but still a huge boost to the
vast but sparsely populated territory, home to nearly 25 percent
of Canada's natural gas reserves.
The NWT mainland, Arctic islands and Beaufort Sea hold 16.4
trillion cubic feet gas, as well as 1.2 billion barrels of crude
oil, according to the National Energy Board.
But the majority of resources are not accessible by road,
rail or pipeline, making oil and gas development prohibitively
expensive.
The NWT now plans to improve infrastructure in a region
twice the size of France and a population of just 43,600.
"We are pleased. We have not made any specific decisions yet
but our priority is to invest in infrastructure that will
support economic growth in the NWT," said Shaun Dean, director
of Cabinet communications for the territorial government.
"That includes facilitating greater access to all the
territory's resources and supporting responsible development."
Better infrastructure will also cut the cost of living in
remote communities, which pay hefty prices for food and fuel to
be flown in.
OIL PRICE SHOCK
The NWT government, which last year gained control of its
oil and gas revenues through a devolution agreement, is forging
ahead with new infrastructure despite oil prices dropping from
more than $100 a barrel to around $55.
NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment David
Ramsay last month said NWT, which he touts as a future "energy
giant", had seen exploration dollars and activity come to a
standstill after the price slump.
Last December Chevron Corp shelved plans to drill
for oil in the Beaufort Sea in Canada's Arctic.
Infrastructure projects currently underway include an
all-season road between Inuivik and Tutoyaktuk on the Arctic
coast.
The NWT is also planning an all-season road from Wrigley in
the south to Norman Wells in the Sahtu region, where the Canol
Shale could hold up to a billion barrels of potential oil
reserves, according to some industry estimates.
Development of the Canol Shale, like the Mackenzie Valley
Gas pipeline carrying natural gas from the Arctic to Alberta,
stalled even before prices started to slide, partly because of
tricky and expensive access.
Husky Energy deferred its exploration program in
2014, although a spokesman said it remains part of their
long-term growth portfolio. ConocoPhillips recently said
it does not plan to do any more exploration work in the region.
(Editing by Diane Craft)