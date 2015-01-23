OTTAWA Jan 23 A contingency fund set aside for
unexpected events could be used to offset the blow from the
recent slide in oil prices, according to comments from Finance
Minister Joe Oliver, a move which could help Canada's
Conservative government balance the budget this year.
"The contingency fund is there for unexpected and
unavoidable shocks to the system and, you know, the oil price
decline - which was a dramatic one - would fall in that
category," Oliver said in an interview with the television
program The West Block, according to a partial transcript.
Even so, that doesn't mean the government will use it, just
that they are not ruling it out, Oliver said. The interview will
be aired on Sunday.
After running a large budget deficit in the wake of the
2008-09 financial crisis, the government has promised to balance
the books in 2015. The budget forecast includes a C$3 billion
($2.42 billion) contingency fund.
The comments appear to contradict those from Employment
Minister Jason Kenney, who last weekend told the same program
that the government would not be using the contingency fund
because it's designed for events such as natural disasters.
Kenney also said the government is prepared to curb spending
to eliminate the deficit this year.
"I'm speaking as minister of finance so I'm sort of current
on the thinking here," Oliver said.
Oliver said last week that the government will wait until at
least April to unveil its budget this year due to market
volatility. The federal budget is usually introduced in February
or March, and occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal
year starts on April 1.
($1 = 1.2417 Canadian dollars)
