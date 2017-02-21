TORONTO Feb 21 Ontario projected a C$1.9 billion deficit in the 2016-17 fiscal year, a report updating the province's fiscal outlook said, versus a C$4.3 billion deficit the province's Liberal government had expected in its budget update in November.

The province's Third Quarter Finances also projected an improvement in its net debt-to-GDP ratio of 38.3 percent compared to a 39.6 percent projection in the province's 2016 budget. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)