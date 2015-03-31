(Adds quote from speech)
TORONTO, March 31 Ontario's 2014-15 budget
deficit is now expected to come in at C$10.9 billion ($8.59
billion), below the provincial government's last forecast of
C$12.5 billion, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a speech
on Tuesday.
He also said the Canadian province, the country's most
populous, was still on track to balance its budget by 2017-18.
"We are determined and disciplined to balance the books by
2017-2018," Sousa said in the prepared text of the speech. "Last
year when I tabled our budget I said there would be a deficit of
C$12.5 billion. We worked very hard and reduced that by C$1.6
billion dollars."
($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by
Leslie Adler)