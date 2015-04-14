TORONTO, April 14 The government of Ontario,
Canada's most populous province, will unveil its budget on April
23, and said it remains on course to balance its books by
2017-18.
The province's finance minister, Charles Sousa, said in a
statement on Tuesday that the 2015-16 budget will balance
investments needed to create jobs with moves needed to shrink
the deficit. For the 2014-15 fiscal year ended March 31, the
deficit is expected to be C$10.9 billion ($8.76 billion).
($1=$1.245 Canadian)
