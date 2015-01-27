OTTAWA Jan 27 If the price of oil averages $48
a barrel this year, Canada will end up with a small deficit in
2015-16, even with the use of a contingency fund set aside for
unexpected events, Canada's budget watchdog said on Tuesday.
The government has forecast a surplus for the fiscal year
ending March 31, 2016.
The fiscal impact of the recent plunge in the price of oil,
a major export for Canada, will depend on how long prices stay
low and the cause of the declines, a report from the Office of
the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) said.
The report laid out two scenarios: the first in which the
price of U.S. crude oil averages $48 a barrel in 2015, and the
second with oil at $51 a barrel, rising to an average of $60 in
2016. Both projections were slightly above current market
prices, with crude trading around $45 a barrel on Tuesday.
Under the first scenario, the lower oil price would more
than exhaust the C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) contingency fund for
2015-16 and result in a small budget deficit of C$400 million.
In the second scenario, a surplus of C$700 million would be
managed, including the contingency fund.
In its fiscal update last November, the government had
forecast a surplus of C$1.9 billion for 2015-16, plus the C$3
billion contingency. That had been based on oil prices remaining
at $81 a barrel.
Finance Minister Joe Oliver will not unveil the budget until
at least April this year, later than usual due to market
volatility.
The Bank of Canada surprised markets with its decision to
cut interest rates last week, citing a threat to economic growth
and its inflation targets from the slide in oil prices. Oil has
shed more than 60 percent since June.
For the current fiscal year ending March 31, the PBO
forecast the government will run a budget deficit of C$1.2
billion, taking the contingency fund into account and based on
an oil price of $93 in 2014.
The government has projected a deficit of C$2.9 billion
without the contingency fund, giving it an underlying surplus of
C$100 million for 2014-15.
($1 = 1.2442 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)