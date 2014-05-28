OTTAWA May 28 The Canadian province of Quebec ran a budget deficit of C$3.1 billion ($2.85 billion) in the 2013-14 fiscal year, a spokeswoman for provincial Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said on Wednesday.

Leitao, who is scheduled to deliver the budget on June 4, announced the figure in the legislature of the predominantly French-speaking province earlier in the day, according to media reports.

Spokeswoman Andree-Lyne Halle confirmed the amount, and said the deficit in the current year would be lower.

It will be the first budget under the Quebec Liberals, who won a majority government in an April 7 election, booting out the separatist Parti Quebecois.

The previous government had forecast deficits of C$2.5 billion in the year ended March 31 and of C$1.75 billion in 2014-15, with a return to balance seen in 2015-16.

($1 = 1.0864 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Grant McCool)