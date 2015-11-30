By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
The Western Canadian
province of Saskatchewan said on Monday that its projected
deficit looks to be smaller than previously predicted, due to
cost-cutting and increased revenues from Ottawa.
The province's 2015/16 deficit, its first in two decades,
looks to be C$262.2 million ($196.68 million), down from a C$292
million forecast in August.
Finance Minister Kevin Doherty said in a mid-year report
that higher-than-budgeted net income from government businesses
- including telecommunications and natural gas utilities - also
helped offset sliding oil and potash prices from which
Saskatchewan collects royalties.
Saskatchewan has until this year remained in the black even
as most provinces ran deficits when their economies slowed.
Premier Brad Wall's right-leaning Saskatchewan Party government
faces an election in April.
Canada's biggest wheat-growing province expects to spend
about C$14.3 billion for the year ending March 31, and collect
roughly C$14 billion in revenue.
Saskatchewan estimates the price of West Texas Intermediate
oil to average $49.50 per barrel in 2015/16, the same assumption
it made in August, but down from the budgeted $57.15 per barrel.
The province sees potash prices averaging $282 per tonne in
2015/16, down from the $294 per tonne it forecast in August.
Saskatchewan's public debt is forecast to rise to C$13.1
billion by March 31 - slightly less than budgeted - from C$11.7
billion a year earlier,
Its operational debt, which excludes debt held by
government-owned corporations, health authorities and school
divisions, is expected to remain C$3.8 billion.
($1 = 1.3331 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)