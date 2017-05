Feb 29 The resource-rich Canadian province of Saskatchewan said on Monday that its projected deficit would be larger than previously estimated, inflated by a drop in oil prices that hit government revenues.

The province's 2015/16 deficit, its first in two decades, looks to be C$427 million ($315.76 million), up sharply from C$262.2 million forecast in November. ($1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)