(Adds details on oil and potash price estimates, further
forecasts)
Feb 29 The resource-rich Canadian province of
Saskatchewan said on Monday that its projected budget deficit
would be larger than previously estimated, boosted by a drop in
oil prices that trimmed government revenues.
The province's 2015/16 shortfall, its first in two decades,
will reach about C$427 million ($315.8 million), up sharply from
C$262.2 million forecast in November. The fiscal year runs from
April through March.
Canada's biggest wheat-growing province expects to return to
a surplus by 2017/18, after running a smaller deficit next year,
Finance Minister Kevin Doherty said in a statement.
Until this year, the province remained in the black even as
most others ran deficits when their economies slowed. Premier
Brad Wall's right-leaning Saskatchewan Party government faces an
election in April.
Revenue from non-renewable resources -- which include
production of oil and the crop fertilizer potash -- looks to
fall C$617 million this year, according to the government.
The province will aim to maintain overall spending increases
at 2.3 percent annually, Doherty said.
Saskatchewan expects to spend about C$14.3 billion for the
year ending March 31, and collect roughly C$13.9 billion in
revenue, a drop of C$158.4 million from the previous estimate.
The government estimates the price of West Texas
Intermediate oil to average $44.78 per barrel in 2015/16, down
from the $49.50 assumption it made in November, and the budgeted
$57.15 per barrel.
The province sees potash prices averaging $267 per tonne in
2015/16, down from the $282 per tonne it forecast in November.
Saskatchewan's public debt is forecast to rise to C$13.5
billion by March 31 from C$11.7 billion a year earlier.
Its operational debt, which excludes debt held by
government-owned corporations, health authorities and school
divisions, is expected to move up to C$4.1 billion from C$3.8
billion.
($1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)