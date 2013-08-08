Aug 8 Canadian police arrested two men on
Thursday in the case of a teenage girl who died after a suicide
attempt that followed months of cyber bullying, including lewd
photos of an alleged sexual assault that were posted online.
The April, 2013, death of Rehtaeh Parsons, a 17-year-old
from Halifax, Nova Scotia, focused international attention on
the issue of bullying in the Internet era, where cellphone
pictures can easily circulate on Facebook and other social media
sites.
People magazine put her photo on its cover to illustrate a
story on the consequences of online harassment among teenagers.
A police statement did not say what the two men were
arrested for, only that they were taken into custody from their
homes this morning. No charges have been filed.
Parsons was taken off life support following a suicide
attempt that her parents said came after months of sustained
harassment following an alleged November 2011 sexual assault,
when she was 15. Cellphone pictures of the alleged assault
circulated among her classmates and on social media sites.
Police closed an initial investigation without filing
charges, citing insufficient evidence, only to reopen it
following a national outcry and an Internet campaign that
claimed to have uncovered new evidence of the assault and the
bullying that followed.
The arrests come the day after a new cyber-bullying law came
into effect in Nova Scotia, the first of its kind in Canada.
Under the new law, anyone who feels they are being harassed
online can seek a restraining order or sue on behalf of
themselves or their children. Cyber bullies can face up to 6
months in jail or a fine of up to C$5,000 ($4,800).
