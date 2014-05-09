(Adds company comment, background)
OTTAWA May 9 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Friday it has halted a probe into alleged unfair pricing
practices by Canadian National Railway due to
insufficient evidence.
The watchdog investigated allegations that CN had
implemented a rail pricing strategy that would lessen or prevent
competition in a Vancouver facility for transloading lumber
shipped by rail.
"It is the bureau's view that, at this time, there is
insufficient evidence to support further investigation into this
matter," the independent law enforcement agency said in a
statement.
Lumber from mills in Western Canada that is bound for
overseas markets is often shipped by rail to Vancouver, on the
Pacific Coast, where it is transloaded into ocean shipping
containers.
The bureau said it believes certain mills rely heavily on CN
to transport their products and it considered allegations that
CN used that market power to gain an unfair advantage in the
transloading business by pricing its rivals out of the market.
It believes CN "considered implementing a pricing strategy
intended to exclude certain of its transloading competitors," it
said. But it concluded that CN's conduct did not result in a
shift of activity away from its competitors, nor did it affect
prices.
CN Spokesman Mark Hallman said CN was pleased with the
decision and noted that the company owns just two of 22 lumber
transloading facilities in Vancouver that handle about 7 percent
of Western Canadian lumber bound for export.
"While CN freight rates for some of its transload
competitors in Vancouver rose after it started its own transload
operations there in 2012, the majority of competing transloads
experienced the same or lower rates in comparison to what CN
charged," spokesman Mark Hallman said.
"CN believes this is a strong indication that it has not
pursued a strategy of favoring its own transload facilities."
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Diane Craft)