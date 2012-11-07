OTTAWA Nov 7 Canpotex, the offshore selling
agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian province of
Saskatchewan, on Wednesday received government approval to build
a new export terminal at the port of Prince Rupert, British
Columbia, north of Vancouver.
Federal Environment Minister Peter Kent said in a statement
that the terminal was not likely to cause significant adverse
environmental effects.
Canpotex will work on the terminal project together with
Canadian National Railway, which hauls some of the
agency's potash on its southern British Columbia line.
Canpotex sells potash on behalf of Agrium Inc,
Potash Corp and Mosaic Co in key markets such
as China and India.