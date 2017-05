TORONTO Oct 3 Canada will have a minimum price on carbon emissions by 2018, the country's prime minister said on Monday, with provinces given the option between implementing a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade market by then.

Under the national plan, which was quickly rejected by the oil-rich province of Alberta unless it comes with approval for pipelines, carbon pollution will cost C$10 a tonne in 2018, rising incrementally to C$50 a tonne by 2022. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)