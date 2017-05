OTTAWA Nov 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday indicated he would stick to plans to introduce a national price on carbon despite the U.S. election win of Donald Trump, who in the past has dismissed climate change as a hoax.

Trudeau told a televised news conference that putting a price on carbon was good for the economy and would create jobs. Critics say that if Trump walks away from international agreements to cut greenhouse gases, the carbon price could make Canadian firms less competitive.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)