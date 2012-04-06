TORONTO, April 6 The Bank of Canada could act,
as a last resort, if excessive debt levels threaten the domestic
economy, Governor Mark Carney was quoted as saying on Friday.
Carney told Canadian Press that a central bank analysis
showed that 10 percent of Canadians could be vulnerable if
interest rates rose to what he described as "more normal
levels."
"In exceptional circumstances, if there are issues that
threaten financial stability, such as household debt ... the
bank could use monetary policy for that purpose," he said. "That
factors into our decision-making without question."
A report on the interview appeared on the website of the
Winnipeg Free Press.
Economists do not expect the Bank of Canada to raise
interest rates this year, given concerns that higher rates could
threaten a still-fragile economic recovery. The bank's main
policy rate is at 1 percent, which is well below February's 2.6
percent inflation rate.
But the economy created a stronger than expected 82,000 jobs
last month, casting doubt over that forecast.
Canada's household debt has climbed above 150 percent of
disposable income, a level that the central bank has described
as unsustainable.
"We have never been as indebted as we are today as
individuals," Carney told Canadian Press. "We've done analysis
which shows that about 10 percent of Canadians are vulnerable if
interest rates returned to more normal levels, which will
happen."
(Reporting by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)