April 24 Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance:

ON CHINA WIDENING YUAN TRADING BAND

"It's good news, because it's absolutely necessary to increase the flexibility of the Chinese exchange rate in order to have an adjustment in demand in the world economy."

ON OUTLOOK FOR EMERGING COUNTRY CURRENCIES

"What is clear, what is probable in the medium term, is that the currencies of the big emerging countries will rise against the U.S. dollar and then probably also against the Canadian dollar. And that's another reason why our businesses must find markets in the emerging countries, because they'll have another (source of) revenue, revenue from the appreciation of their currencies against ours."

ON VOLCKER RULE CONCERNS:

"I think that the way U.S. officials have to behave and do behave is that when they put out a rule, they are entirely in receipt mode, in terms of comments. So their job is to understand the comments and then go back and decide whether they have merit and make adjustments accordingly  and that's their legislative responsibility..."

"That said  I would observe that quite a range of participants, both in the official sector, the private sector, from across the range of geographies, have pointed out some very common deficiencies in the rule as it was structured and some major international spillovers, so these are quite serious comments. The Minister of Finance also has written to his counterpart I know, as had the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, so we would expect that they would take this seriously."

ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE PENNY:

"There's experience that shows that it's not inflationary. This actually deals with a much smaller subset of actual transactions than one initially thinks ... The last point is it's a penny. We're talking about a penny move and in terms of the overall level of inflation it is quite modest."

ON RELYING ON A WEAK CURRENCY

"To have a strategy that relies on a weak currency is not wise for businesses, it's not wise for public authorities."

ON FACTORS THAT AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE C$

"Because of the fact that we are blessed with immense natural resources, the prices of our energy exports and our base metals and agricultural exports, all of those are important factors but they are one set of factors that determine over time the fundamental value of the currency ... in the fullness of time the sustainability of the fiscal position is a determinant, the strength of the financial system is a determinant, the trade balance and the current account balance, and the sustainability of that is a determinant, issues around risk whether they relate to domestic debt, household debt can be determinants from time to time and the underlying competitive position of an economy is a determinant as well.

"And if you run through that list ... we score pretty well on most of them but we have issues. We have issues in terms of competitiveness. Our unit labor costs have gone up 65 percent against the United States, 80 percent against all of our trading partners since 2000 so that's a real issue. Our current account is in fairly large deficit at the moment, we have issues around household debt ... so our balance sheet is strong but it's not perfect."

ON CLEAR MESSAGE FOR CANADIANS:

"We have noted that given the state of the economy, the amount of slack, firmer underlying inflation, that it may become appropriate to withdraw some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus. But any such decision would be taken with care and careful consideration of domestic and global risks. There's a few clear messages there."

ON HOUSING VALUATIONS:

"Even within that national average there are higher levels of valuation on some, by a variety of metrics - we don't just look at one metric - but there are some firmer valuations in some metropolitan areas as well. So there are some cases where valuations are firm, shall we say, and that there's probably more downside risks than upside risks to the future evolution of prices so that's an environment that warrants caution."

ON THE CONDO MARKET:

"The level of housing activity in some, particularly the level of condo activity in some metropolitan areas, is quite high, in fact reaching in Toronto to levels last seen in the late 1980s, adjusted for population ... and we have some concerns over those developments."

ON THE NEED TO CUT DEBTS

"There is no question that sovereign risk is bearing heightened scrutiny by investors and that a variety of governments around the world, particularly in the advanced economies and across the G7, are challenged with getting this right, getting the balance of the path of the consolidation of deficits on the right path. I would note that one of the challenges that face some of the major European economies that are most in the sights if you will of the markets is that there is a challenge of the pace of growth of expansion of nominal GDP which has a procyclical impact on efforts to reduce deficits and makes it even more challenging for them."

- - - - -

"Canada is in a leading position within the G7 in terms of our combined government finances. If you look on a net debt-to-GDP ratio it's lower than all other G7 countries ... there is a strong sense of confidence in markets that are evidenced in our spreads on our bonds to other international bonds, on our spreads on our credit default swaps, a strong level of confidence in the credibility of those plans."

ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT:

"Authorities -- the bank, the superintendent, CMHC, Government of Canada -- are cooperating closely and monitoring the situation ... there had been a number of measures that had been taken both by the superintendent, by the government. We .. have a heightened vigilance with the underwriting practices of the banks. So on a supply side there are a variety of measures that have been taken and are resulting in a slowing of the accumulation. There's always more that could potentially be done. But these measures, there has to be an element of prudence in balancing the pace of slowing of this phenomena with the underlying growth of the economy."

ON VARIABLE RATE DEBT:

"In taking on new debt Canadians need to think about the carrying costs of that debt over the lifetime of the loan or the mortgage and size it appropriately and decide between the terms, fixed or variable, appropriately. I will note as a final point that what we've also seen in recent months is that the proportion of variable rate debt on new debt that's being taken on -- new mortgages being taken on -- has gone down quite substantially and is running in the low teens at present."