TORONTO, April 29 The head of the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp's English-language service is leaving the
public broadcaster to join micro-blogging company Twitter, the
CBC said on Monday.
Kirstine Stewart, the CBC's executive vice-president of
English services, will leave immediately and a recruitment
process for her replacement has been launched.
The CBC's website said Stewart is leaving to oversee the new
Canadian office of San Francisco-based Twitter.
"It is a fact of life in a competitive, creative business
that when you have great people, others will try to entice them
away with big opportunities," CBC Chief Executive Hubert Lacroix
said in a statement announcing the departure.
CBC has struggled to maintain its programming, particularly
in television, since the federal government slashed its funding
by 10 percent last year.
While the CBC does get some revenue from commercial
advertising, it relies heavily on government funding to produce
its English- and French-language television, radio and online
content.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)