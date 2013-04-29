(Adds comment from Stewart, background)
TORONTO, April 29 The head of the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp's English-language service is leaving the
public broadcaster to join micro-blogging company Twitter, the
CBC said on Monday.
Kirstine Stewart, the CBC's executive vice-president of
English services, will leave immediately and a recruitment
process for her replacement has been launched.
Stewart, an avid Twitter user herself, said she was named
managing director of Twitter Canada and will remain in Toronto
to open Twitter's first offices in the country.
"It is a fact of life in a competitive, creative business
that when you have great people, others will try to entice them
away with big opportunities," CBC Chief Executive Hubert Lacroix
said in a statement announcing the departure.
CBC has struggled to maintain its programming, particularly
in television, since the federal government slashed its funding
by 10 percent last year.
While the CBC does get some revenue from commercial
advertising, it relies heavily on government funding to produce
its English- and French-language television, radio and online
content.
Twitter has hired Stewart, one of the most influential
executives in Canadian media, at a time when it is aggressively
courting the traditional media industry as part of its growth
strategy.
The San Francisco-based social media company, which makes
money by selling advertising, has sought deals with television
producers and marketers to encourage TV viewers to discuss
programming and ads on Twitter. That, in turn, could help drive
up ratings for broadcasters.
Many popular TV programs, for instance, display "hashtags"
that tell users how to chat with other viewers on Twitter while
they simultaneously watch the show.
"It's a very symbiotic partnership that Twitter can have
with broadcasters," Stewart said by telephone on Monday. "I'm
looking forward to starting our office and looking for those
partnerships, those opportunities. Twitter's unique position is
in that conversation around content."
The company, which is widely expected to hold a public stock
offering within the next two years, will make just shy of $600
million in revenue this year, according an estimate by research
firm eMarketer.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Gerry Shih in San
Francisco; Editing by Peter Galloway and Carol Bishopric)