OTTAWA, Sept 30 The Bank of Canada on Wednesday
released a preliminary quarterly schedule introducing one- and
three-month term repo operations, part of a plan it outlined in
May to change the way it manages its balance sheet.
The central bank had said in May it would set up a regular
program of term repo operations while reducing the amount of
Canadian government bonds it buys on the primary market. It said
if it did nothing, there was a risk its growing balance sheet
would increase its share of the government debt market, reducing
the tradable float.
The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday the term repo
operations will be built up to a target portfolio size of C$7
billion ($5.24 billion) to C$10 billion over a six-month
implementation period.
The bank said it will announce each operation separately and
may modify the schedule. (For details, see here)
($1 = 1.3350 Canadian dollars)
