TORONTO May 25 The Bank of Canada said on
Thursday that its experiment with blockchain, or distributed
ledger technology, showed it is currently not compatible with
operating the country's centralized interbank payment systems.
The Bank's conclusion, published in a column in The Globe
and Mail newspaper, comes after a year-long experiment in
partnership with Payments Canada, which is responsible for the
country's clearing and settlement infrastructure, and Canada's
largest banks.
"The bottom line is that a stand-alone DLT wholesale system
is unlikely to match the efficiency and net benefits of a
centralized system," wrote Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy
governor of the Bank of Canada, and Gerry Gaetz, Payments Canada
president.
"At its heart, there exists a fundamental inconsistency or
tension between a centralized wholesale interbank payment
system, as we have now, and the decentralization inherent in
DLT."
Payments Canada clears a daily average of more than C$175
billion ($130.42 billion) through the wholesale interbank
payment system, which is overseen by the Bank of Canada.
Blockchain, the technology that underpins digital currencies
such as bitcoin, is a distributed record of data or transactions
maintained by a network of computers without the need for
approval from a central authority.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)