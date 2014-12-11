Dec 11 BoC's Poloz: Sees Russia-Ukraine
situation as biggest geopolitical risk in 2015
* BoC's Poloz: Canada has not yet closed output gap; sees
excess capacity in labor force
* BoC's Poloz: if falling oil pushes domestic inflation down
relative to target, there would be downside risks to Canada
economy
* BoC's Poloz does not foresee rapid rise in interest rates
or jobless rates that could trigger big housing correction
* BoC's Poloz: forward guidance an important policy tool at
zero lower bound; does not want to get 'addicted' to it
