Oct 29 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: Canadian
Inflation Is Really Running At 1-1/2 percent when you strip out
temporary factors
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: lower oil prices probably will
take 1/4 percentage point off growth in 2015, enough to make him
think about it
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: don't know whether oil price
levels will be sustained
* BoC's Poloz: better to keep forward guidance tool for a
later time when impact would be much greater
* BoC's Poloz: important to retain perspective, in a much
better economic place than two or three years ago
* BoC's Poloz: C$ had gone up more than models would have
predicted, because of decline in US$
* BoC's Poloz: all currencies have tended to come down
against US$ as U.S. economy recovers
* BoC's Poloz: effect of currency moves not unambiguous, C$
has strengthened against some currencies
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as long as there are headwinds,
it may be necessary to maintain monetary policy stimulus, even
if inflation is at target
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: oil prices are not low enough to
change the bank's expectation of continued growth
* BoC's Wilkins: household debt ratio has reached somewhat
of a plateau but still quite elevated
* BoC's Wilkins: soft landing in housing market remains most
likely scenario
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: U.S. end of quantitative easing is
unambiguously a good thing, shows U.S. is gaining traction
* Bank of Canada testimony ends
