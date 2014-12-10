BRIEF-Renasant says Robinson Mcgraw to step down as CEO
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
Dec 10 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: effects should be tempered by Canadian exchange rate depreciation, stronger non-energy exports
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: recent weakness in oil, commodity prices raises important risks to Canadian economic outlook
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: shock from lower oil, commodity prices is complex; likely to boost global growth but moderate growth, inflation in Canada
* BoC's Poloz: don't see ourselves as targeting housing markets in any way
* BoC's Poloz: at this stage lower oil prices primarily economic risk, not financial risk
* BoC's Poloz: would be more concerned about lower oil prices if it were due to drop in demand
* BoC's Poloz: estimate of third of a percent point taken off economic growth next year due to lower oil prices not enough to derail economy, cautions bank has not yet revised outlook
* BoC's Poloz: Canada still pushing against some significant headwinds in the economy
* Bank of Canada news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Solarina Ho, Alastair Sharp and John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of Bantrab and Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Bantrab's IDR