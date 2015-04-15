April 15 Poloz Says Bank Of Canada Is "Looking Through" Effects On Inflation Of Drop In Oil Prices, Recent C$ Fall

BoC's Poloz: issue of financial stability risks remains front and center in bank's deliberations

* Poloz repeats financial risks are evolving in line with bank's expectations

* BoC's Poloz: we still have material slack in labor market but fundamentals have begun to improve

* BoC's Poloz: underlying labor market health is improving though there is still excess capacity

* Export-oriented sector of GDP is growing at twice the pace of domestic-oriented sector

* BoC's Wilkins: monetary policy is not first line of defense against heated housing market

* BoC's Poloz: seeing encouraging signs in manufacturing sector

* BoC's Poloz: I expect the data flow from the first quarter to look quite negative

* BoC's Poloz: it`s important for people to see that we`re expecting those negative numbers in q1

* BoC's Poloz: we have the right amount of insurance given what we know today

* BoC's Poloz: if oil price impact is bigger, not just faster, that would be a different story

* BoC's Poloz: that would be a case for considering changing monetary policy

* BoC's Poloz: we are very conscientiously being conservative in economic forecasts

* BoC's Poloz: October election will not affect Sept rate decision

