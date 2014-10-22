BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
OTTAWA Oct 22 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it has canceled a scheduled news conference with Governor Stephen Poloz.
The cancellation comes after a Canadian soldier was shot at the War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a shooter was seen running towards the nearby parliament buildings, according to media and eyewitness reports. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.