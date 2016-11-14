(Repeats Nov 11 story without changes)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Nov 11 The Bank of Canada has been
puzzled at times, unsure at others, and not shy about saying
what it doesn't know, a frankness that helps its credibility but
has left markets struggling to adjust.
"I don't have to remind you how many sources of uncertainty
we face," Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz said in Santiago on
Friday, reiterating what has become the bank's candid assessment
of puzzling times.
Under Poloz's tenure, the bank has opened up and adjusted
communications in ways that markets generally like, even if it
comes with more volatility.
Since he took the helm in 2013, the bank dropped forward
guidance that gives a direct hint on the next move in interest
rates. It also put ranges around its U.S. and Canadian growth
expectations, effectively broadening its forecast, and moved to
a risk-management approach to monetary policy.
However, unlike its U.S. and British counterparts, the bank
does not publish minutes of policy meetings, which would shed
light on policy discussions and possibly show dissent or
unanimity around decisions.
While including some frank language about what he does not
know, Poloz's message has become more nuanced and often more
difficult for markets to understand, if only because more
information does not always add clarity.
"Markets like clear road maps to central bank policy," said
Frances Donald, senior economist at Manulife Asset Management in
Toronto. "What Governor Poloz has given us is a more complex and
complicated road map."
Last month, a surprise admission by Poloz during a press
conference that policymakers had considered cutting rates roiled
the Canadian dollar, in part because no mention had been made of
that option in the bank's statement hours earlier.
Poloz made the case for incorporating uncertainty into
policy decisions in a 2014 discussion paper, saying that for
policymakers, uncertainty was not an abstract but "a daily
preoccupation" - an admission that picking specific forecasts
and targets was a fool's game.
He said the purpose was to "inject a little more realism
about uncertainty into the narrative" and trust markets to deal
with the flow of data.
In its October monetary policy report, the bank used the
word "uncertainty" 12 times, both in reference to external
forces and the bank's own expectations.
Last year, stumped by the stalled recovery in exports,
Poloz told a reporter that "if you get some good ideas, let me
know" - a candor some appreciate.
"Personally, I think it slightly enhances their credibility,
basically admitting that there are a lot of things they simply
can't know at this point," said Doug Porter, chief economist at
BMO Capital Markets, in Toronto.
Central bank watchers expect to see more of that language in
the bank's statement next month as it tries to assess the impact
of the U.S. election.
Given how exposed Canada's economy is to global factors like
oil prices, market players say the central bank has no choice
but to acknowledge the unknown.
"It's hard to say there's a better alternative," said Rahim
Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com, in Toronto. "You
want transparency, you want them to give the information they're
giving."
Some worry that the more information the bank gives, the
harder it is to know what matters to decision-makers.
Last month the bank said that it was dropping one measure of
core inflation in favor of three measures, confirming what many
analysts had already suspected - that the bank was looking
beyond the headlines everyone else was watching.
The bank has also put bands around its growth forecasts and
discussed alternative ways of measuring the output gap - a tough
task because potential output can only be estimated, and may be
influenced by global demand, two factors that have seen the bank
repeatedly revise their estimate of when the gap will close.
"In one sense, they're being very obvious about their own
limitations," said economist Dana Peterson at Citi in New York.
"On the other hand, they're providing less and less information
that would pin them down to anything."
For now, it's an honesty some are willing to try.
"Not having a crystal ball is fine," said Scott Smith,
director of hedging solutions at Cambridge Global Payments, in
Toronto. "But pretending you have a crystal ball and mixing up
the messages is obviously a lot worse for markets."
(Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito
in Santiago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)