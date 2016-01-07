OTTAWA Jan 7 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz said on Thursday he was not worried about the fallout from
China's move to let the yuan weaken more quickly, a decision
that has fueled fears of a regional currency war.
"The Chinese economy is going through a transition to a
slower, more long-term sustainable growth track and if part of
that adjustment means that the currency goes down for a time
that would be the way that the economy usually works," he said.
"I don't have any concerns. Each central bank runs their
monetary policy on their domestic situation."
Poloz also said he was not too worried about stock market
turmoil in China, given that the world's second largest economy
is still growing at a healthy rate.
Chinese growth is a major concern for Canada because of its
strong influence on the price of commodities, which make up a
large chunk of Canadian exports.
China's securities regulator issued rules on Thursday to
restrict share sales by listed companies' major shareholders. It
acted after stocks tumbled 7 percent in Shanghai, triggering a
circuit breaker for the second time in a week.
Poloz told a news conference that the Chinese stock market
"is probably a lot more volatile than its fundamentals" and the
sharp falls should not automatically be seen as sign of deeper
economic trouble.
"Their economy is going to a more moderate growth track. But
a growth track that's 6 or 7 percent versus 8 or 9 percent five
years ago is a very very strong growth track in global terms ...
so it continues to be a source of growth for the world economy
and will continue," he said
Asked later on whether he was worried about China, Poloz
replied: "If the Chinese growth rate fell significantly, that
would be a matter (of concern) for us and everyone. But market
volatility is not the same thing at all."
