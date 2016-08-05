OTTAWA Aug 5 Another month of bleak Canadian
trade data in June has fueled concerns the central bank has been
too optimistic about non-energy exports helping to revive the
country's struggling economy, economists said on Friday.
The situation is not bad enough to spur additional rate
cuts, but could soon prompt a more cautious tone from the Bank
of Canada, they said in interviews.
"It will give the bank pause," said Paul Ferley, assistant
chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
"I think the bank is going to express caution,
disappointment with the trade number, but probably also imply
that they are going to continue to monitor the data."
Canada's second-quarter trade deficit hit a record, with
exports tumbling 4.7 percent, their biggest decline since 2009,
data showed on Friday. Export growth has been weak after a
strong gain in January. A 0.6 percent rise in June exports came
largely due to a jump in prices, with volumes down 1.4 percent.
While the figures are prone to revisions and May's wildfires
in Alberta made it difficult to determine how the economy is
performing, economists said the data raise a red flag.
The central bank is counting on an uptick in non-energy
exports for the economy to meet its growth projections, but
those shipments were down 0.4 percent in June.
"If we get another couple months of this type of weakness,
you would have to expect the bank needs to be a little more
forthright in their assessment," said David Tulk, chief Canada
macro strategist at TD Securities.
A more dour tone would likely weigh on the currency and
short-term rates. The Canadian dollar weakened sharply against
the greenback after Friday's data and overnight index swaps
implied higher odds of a rate cut later this year.
Though economists largely expect the bank to hold steady,
Tulk said there is a higher probability that the next move could
be a cut than a hike. The bank eased twice last year as oil
prices collapsed.
Last month the bank revised down its forecast of how much
exports would contribute to growth in 2016, though it expects
gains in 2017 and 2018.
The central bank is not the only one puzzling over weak
exports, said Peter Hall, chief economist at Export Development
Canada, noting that the drawdown in U.S. inventories might be a
reason.
"This is something that is perplexing the economics
community."
($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Richard Chang)