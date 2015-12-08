Dec 8 Below are some key quotes from a news conference on Tuesday with Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Toronto:

ON CHILD CARE BENEFIT CHECKS:

"It looks to us as if households have spent perhaps a third, or less than a half of that money so there's still some fire power to come through."

ON GDP:

"It's important to remind people ... that we did say Q3 would be stronger, we shouldn't think of it as a new trend, the new trend underneath it is a little bit more gradual and so the fourth quarter will be a little slower than the third quarter."

"On the September number for GDP ... that negative number was for the most part due to a couple of special factors, one being this shutdown in the oil sands because of a fire. As far as I know, that went back on line in the first part of October so you'd expect that part at least to bounce back, so if it's a special factor then it doesn't change your mind on the trend. Like I said, the data don't go in a straight line, you'd have to have a few data points to convince you that something else is happening you haven't captured in your original forecast."

ON OIL PRICES AND CANADIAN DOLLAR:

"A chart we often show in the monitory policy report shows oil prices along with the Canadian dollar. And you'll see the relationship there has remained quite strong. It's not a smooth relationship, but on a day the oil price moves, the Canadian dollar moves in the same direction. So there's nothing new there. When the oil price falls, it is a decline in Canada's terms of trade, which is a very important fundamental driver of economic performance ...

"This is why countries have flexible exchange rate regimes, for when shocks like this happen. The exchange rate then is part of the mechanism by which the economy can adjust more quickly to the new circumstances that it faces ...

"And it takes time for those things to work their way through the system. We shouldn't be impatient about them."

ON DATA, OIL SHOCK:

"As I said before, the economic data never go in a straight line. So if you want a positive reading, today we got housing starts and they were very strong. The point is the data are a mix, the shock that we're dealing with is a very complex one with both negatives and positives. We mustn't lose sight of the positives. Lower oil prices are very likely to contribute to a significant improvement in growth prospects globally. Global growth is what matters the most to Canada, the external environment has been weak for several years and if it strengthens further, that will be good news. It'll be good news primarily for non-energy sectors, of course. I'm not trying to minimize the pain that those companies and their employees are going through because that adjustment is not just complex, it is painful. But we mustn't lose sight of the fact that this shock we're going through does have two sides to it."

ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY:

"I think that we've got all the ingredients of a recovery in place. We've got clear signs that our recovery is under way. It's being masked to some degree by the declines, especially in the energy sector, but also in other resource areas.

"Underneath the surface, we have all those things happening and the effects of our policy stimulus are still only probably half there. It will take another year for all those effects to come true. So we need to be a little bit patient here on that front. We see no reason to be contemplating these measures. It's just that we've been several years since we put them out. We knew they needed updating based on our research and experience in other countries.

"And I think you should take some confidence from that, to know that we have more tools available, should something happen that makes them needed.

ON NON-RESOURCE EXPORTS:

"The good news is that the U.S. recovery continues to fulfill our expectations and that of course is by far the most important ingredient for an upturn here in Canada and we're seeing exactly the sectors that we said 18 months ago would respond when the U.S. recovery took hold in the investment space they have been responding and that it would be another layer which is the exchange rate sensitive categories of exports."

ON U.S. ROLE IN EXPORT GROWTH:

"If we do see the beginning of normalization of U.S. interest rates, it will be because the U.S. is confident in the upturn we are seeing, it will leave the upturn intact."

ON ANIMAL SPIRITS:

"Conversations with corporate leaders show a great deal of caution, 'When is it going to be sustained growth?' A company survived that possibly by downsizing, or something like this, they are not going to be that immediately ready to add to their capacity and lean with an upturn, that tilting of animal spirits, which we think is really important."

"We are seeing the ingredients of that in pockets and so as it becomes more unanimous, if you like, or more synchronized, then we will know we have got the self-sustaining move."

ON 2 PERCENT INFLATION TARGET:

"It has anchored expectations remarkably well for the past 20 years. For us it's a very high bar to change that in any way. We think that it's served us very well the last 20 years."

ON HOUSING, EXPORTS, GROWTH DRIVERS:

"The conditions that we face now continue to favor continued growth in the housing market, and that of course has been the most important source of growth as we've gone through the last couple years. As we go forward, what we're expecting and what we're actually seeing is export growth in the non-resource sector. Key sectors connected to the U.S. recovery are picking up speed quite dramatically. There's some great charts in the Monetary Policy Report from October which demonstrate this. So as they pick up, what will happen is the center of gravity for Canadian growth will shift away from housing, which probably has run most of its course, and as it kind of reaches a sustainable level, it's exports in the non-energy, non-resource sectors which will come up and take its place. And we call that a rotation in demand ... It will be our traditional growth track, which is exports." (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak in Toronto, and Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli Sandra Maler)