Jan 7 Below are some key quotes from an
appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Ottawa:
ON INFLATION:
"Inflation is actually quite low ... if you look through all
the temporary effects inflation has been a little bit below 2
percent, like 1.7 percent or something like that. What we call
the underlying trend in inflation is a little below 2 percent
and that's because the economy still has excess capacity -
unemployment etc. So we think it's all working as we expected,
it's just that as we go along we keep getting these disruptions,
obviously the oil price shock. If we go back a year ago we
thought we were well on track to getting back home. The oil
price shock has definitely thrown us off track so we're now
recovering from that."
