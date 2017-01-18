TORONTO Jan 18 Below are some key quotes from
an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in
Ottawa:
ON THE U.S. ELECTION
"Was the Bank on track to hike interest rates (before the
U.S. election)? No."
ON UNCERTAINTY SINCE THE U.S. ELECTIONS:
"Back in October we identified a number of things which were
raising uncertainty beyond the normal level of uncertainty that
we would normally deal with and so at that point we decided we
did not have sufficient information to take further monetary
action at that time, given those uncertainties. And I'm arguing
that in the post election period uncertainty remains
undiminished and that's a conservative statement. On many
fronts, arguably, it has increased."
ON LIKELIHOOD OF FUTURE INTEREST RATE MOVES
"What we have is heightened uncertainty about trade policies
in particular so we identified a number of downside risks as
well as upside risks in our projection.
"Should any of those downside risks materialise and put our
inflation target at risk then we would have the room to maneuver
so, in that context, especially with inflation having been below
target for a prolonged period, yes, a rate cut remains on the
table and it would remain on the table for as long as downside
risks are still present."
