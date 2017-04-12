TORONTO, April 12 Below are some key quotes from
an appearance on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz in Ottawa following the central bank's decision to hold
benchmark interest rates unchanged:
POLOZ ON WHETHER A RATE CUT REMAINS AN OPTION:
"A rate cut, or further easing in policy, remains possible
in the sense that there may be risks that are realized in the
outlook, that pull us below the projection that we are offering
up today."
"When we talked about that a few months ago we had seen a
series of disappointing data points that led us to believe that
the risks were beginning to tilt towards to the downside and the
uncertainties that we were dealing with were similarly
negative."
"And so it's in that context that we discussed the
possibility of easing. But in this context, given the data that
we've seen in the last few months, I can quite clearly say no, a
rate cut was not on the table at this time."
