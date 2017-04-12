TORONTO, April 12 Below are some key quotes from
an appearance on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz in Ottawa following the central bank's decision to hold
benchmark interest rates unchanged:
POLOZ ON DEMAND FOR HOUSING IN TORONTO:
"Demand for housing is strong in the greater Toronto area.
That's very fundamental. Employment growth has been strong,
immigration growth has been strong, so there is obvious demand
for housing. In that context, supply, although it has been
growing, it has not been growing as fast as demand. So there'd
be fundamental upward pressure on prices. We have known that for
some time, so that hasn't changed. What has happened in the last
year is that things have accelerated from that high teens to the
30 percent zone for price increases. Well, there is no
fundamental story that we could tell to justify that kind of
inflation rate in housing prices, and so it is that gap between
what fundamentals could manage to explain and what is actually
happening, which suggests that there is a growing role for
speculation in that. In other words, demand is being driven more
by speculative demand or investor demand as opposed to just
folks that are buying a house."
POLOZ: IT'S TIME TO REMIND FOLKS PRICES OF HOUSES CAN GO
DOWN AS WELL AS UP:
"As we've observed more than a year ago in the case of
Vancouver, where we had similar kind of data points, when there
is that large of a gap between what fundamentals might say and
what you actually observe, then there is very unlikely to be a
sustainable rate of price increase and I think it is timely to
remind folks that prices of houses can go down as well as up."
POLOZ ON WHETHER A RATE CUT REMAINS AN OPTION:
"A rate cut, or further easing in policy, remains possible
in the sense that there may be risks that are realized in the
outlook, that pull us below the projection that we are offering
up today."
"When we talked about that a few months ago we had seen a
series of disappointing data points that led us to believe that
the risks were beginning to tilt towards to the downside and the
uncertainties that we were dealing with were similarly
negative."
"And so it's in that context that we discussed the
possibility of easing. But in this context, given the data that
we've seen in the last few months, I can quite clearly say no, a
rate cut was not on the table at this time."
(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Alastair Sharp; Assembled by Dan
Burns)