By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA, June 8 The recent liquidity strain at
Home Capital Group highlighted the vulnerability
associated with overreliance on less-stable funding sources, but
the alternative lending sector is a business that works, the
Bank of Canada said on Thursday.
In its semi-annual Financial System Review, the central bank
said the market largely viewed the alternative lender's
situation as "idiosyncratic to" Home Capital, and Governor
Stephen Poloz later defended the sector as one which provides an
important service.
"There are lots of folks out there who are self-employed or
have recently moved to Canada, other cases where they just don't
have the paperwork it takes to walk in and be approved at a bank
for a mortgage in 60 seconds because they don't fit the
template," Poloz told a news conference.
"So this alt-lending sector does an important service, it
fills that space ... and as you can tell from the stats that
have been published, they have very, very low default rates, so
it's a business that works."
Home Capital, which accounts for about 1.5 percent of
Canadian mortgage lending, was Canada's biggest non-bank lender
and typically the first port of call for would-be borrowers who
did not meet banks' more stringent lending criteria.
The rapid withdrawal of deposits at Home Capital beginning
in April coincided with allegations by the Ontario Securities
Commission that the company failed to adequately disclose a
2014-2015 review of mortgage origination business partners and
underwriting processes, remediation actions and associated
effects on business operations, the bank said.
The company has said the accusations are without merit.
The central bank said depositors were sensitive to
information about the lending industry amid rising household
indebtedness and housing market imbalances - the two biggest
vulnerabilities to Canada's financial system.
"This focus was particularly acute for HCG because its main
business is mortgage lending to borrowers who do not meet all
the lending criteria of traditional financial institutions," the
bank said.
It added that federal financial sector authorities are
"working collaboratively" to monitor HCG, which said in late May
that it continues to work on developing longer-term liquidity
solutions.
"Market participants have remained confident in the capital
and liquidity position of other Canadian lenders," the bank said
in the review.
Lenders not supervised by Canada's main financial regulator
account for around 15 percent of new mortgages in Canada, and
Home Capital's near-collapse six weeks ago has seen some of them
inundated with more new business.
