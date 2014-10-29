(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Oct 29 The head of Canada's central bank
on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
abandon its ultra-easy money policy, saying it showed the U.S.
economy is gaining traction, but warned weaker oil prices will
crimp Canadian growth.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ended its monthly bond
purchase program and dropped a characterization of U.S. labor
market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the
economy's prospects.
"This is unambiguously a good thing," Bank of Canada
Governor Stephen Poloz told a parliamentary committee in Ottawa.
"Quantitative easing was always in theory in the central
banker's tool kit, but was never brought out until we were truly
in an emergency situation. And so, the fact (is) that the U.S.
economy is gaining traction."
The United States is Canada's largest trading partner.
Poloz added that while the brightening outlook for the U.S.
economy could weaken the Canadian dollar, it could also help
Canadian business by spurring more exports.
"The most important ingredient for export sales is the U.S.
economy recovering - is there a demand for our goods and
services from the U.S. - and we see that traction as coming. If
the Canadian dollar is a little lower than it was last year that
adds to the profit margin," he said.
Poloz warned, however, that a slump in global oil prices was
likely to slow growth next year and posed a threat to jobs
creation. He said the bank was working on the assumption of $85
per barrel crude oil in 2015.
"We would estimate at this stage that that effect net on
Canada would be to take perhaps a quarter point off Canada's GDP
growth for 2015, which is sufficient for me to think about it
and be concerned about it," he said.
"When we're predicting growth somewhere in the 2 to 2-1/2
percent range, and we need more than 2 percent growth to help
close our output gap and create those jobs I talked about in my
opening remarks, then a quarter point matters quite a lot in
that context."
Poloz said during his opening statement that the Bank of
Canada will only use forward guidance during periods of stress
and when traditional monetary policy tools are constrained.
"Otherwise, we will let markets do their job, which is to
deal with the daily flow of new information and grind out new
pricing, without specific interest rate guidance from the bank,
but supported by the increased transparency around our outlook
for inflation and the risks we are managing," he said.
Poloz said the risks around achieving the bank's inflation
target over a reasonable time frame are roughly balanced.
