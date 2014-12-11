(Adds remarks from news conference and Maclean's interview)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Dec 11 The Bank of Canada does not
foresee the sort of sharp rise in joblessness or mortgage rates
that would trigger a major housing market correction, Governor
Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters in New York a day after the central
bank said it estimates the Canadian housing market could be
overvalued by 10 to 30 percent, Poloz said the probability of
such a big drop in prices is low.
"The risk comes when some catalyst sets off the
vulnerability," he said. "In this case it would be, let's say, a
rise in unemployment, a significant one, where it makes people
have difficulty paying for their mortgage, or a rapid rise in
mortgage rates, neither of which we're expecting."
He also told a Economic Club of New York business audience
that he does not see a housing bubble. "We don't think we
suddenly became over-valued in a bubbly-type way. We don't think
of this as a bubble in any way."
Poloz shed more light on central bank thinking in a
Maclean's magazine interview published on Thursday in which he
explained why he often talks more about economic negatives than
positives.
"Given what we've been through and the process of serial
disappointment, it's natural to be more concerned about the
downside than the upside," he said.
He added that because of low interest rates, there are few
policy tools left to deal with falling inflation, should it
re-emerge.
"So I think it's natural for someone like me to talk a lot
more about those negatives, and not dismiss the positives, but
say, 'Well, I need to see four, five or six of those in a row to
be convinced that I don't have to worry as much anymore'."
Speaking in New York, he said a return to sustainable
economic growth, which he estimated is two years away in Canada,
would require continued financial innovation.
While global regulatory reform has been essential, he said,
the net effect of that probably means a reduction in credit
availability, which means greater innovation will be needed to
facilitate growth, provided it does not pose new or growing
risks to the financial system.
Poloz pointed to the need for expansion and innovation in
bond financing; securitization to create new high-quality,
low-risk products; peer-to-peer lending; and public-private
partnerships.
