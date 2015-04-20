(Adds further comments from interview and background)
TORONTO, April 19 Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz, who has described a shock January interest rate
cut as "insurance", said in an interview he didn't see the need
for more insurance now, the Wall Street Journal reported on its
website on Sunday.
"We've got the right monetary policy," Poloz told the
newspaper. "It gets us home."
He also said the Bank of Canada would only consider further
rate cuts if the economy underperformed the central bank's
outlook.
Poloz made similar comments on Friday to journalists on the
sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank in Washington.
The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday
and suggested that no further cuts are imminent due to the
bank's expectation that the economy will rebound later this year
from the first quarter's zero growth.
Poloz also said in the Wall Street Journal interview that he
thought the trajectory of U.S. growth was quite good after the
first quarter was hit by bad weather and a port strike. He added
that Canadian companies were seeing increased demand from the
United States for capital equipment.
"Machinery equipment, building materials, they have really
been moving for us," he said. "Companies can see they're getting
the orders. The phones are ringing."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Richard Pullin)