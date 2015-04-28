(New with criticism from committee chair, remarks about
By Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 28 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz defended himself against criticism on Tuesday that his
surprise January rate cut unduly shocked markets and for failing
to use measured language like his predecessor, current Bank of
England chief Mark Carney.
Poloz also said the negative effects from the oil price
shock would last longer than three or four months, but would
begin to be "overwhelmed" after the first quarter by renewed
exports and other positives.
In an appearance before the House of Commons finance
committee, Poloz was grilled by a Conservative Party legislator
over the decision to cut rates in January by 25 basis points to
0.75 percent, then keep them on hold in April despite Poloz
calling the first quarter "atrocious."
"Everybody follows your words very carefully, and I don't
know if you're doing it by design, but the previous governor had
his forward guidance policy but he was also extremely measured
and aware that every single word he said was taken very
seriously," James Rajotte, the committee chair, told Poloz.
"Are you by design trying to shock the markets occasionally
with these words...? Because I think it is having that effect."
Poloz conceded in January the cut would catch some traders
by surprise but it was necessary to move early because of the
swift effect the price crash was having on oil-exporting Canada.
The market then began to price in another rate cut but the
bank held tight in March.
"It's certainly not our intent to surprise or to frighten
people," Poloz said on Tuesday.
The central banker said he characterized the first quarter
as "atrocious" to assure the market that the Bank of Canada was
taking this into account and would not therefore necessarily
have to cut rates.
"We wanted markets to understand that we already believed
that the quarter was going to look quite poor so, in that
context, the markets would therefore not be doubling up on their
bets that the Bank of Canada would need to do further actions,"
Poloz said.
The Canadian dollar initially fell after his use of
"atrocious" in late March, reacting also to weaker oil prices at
the time.
Poloz said optimistic signals on exports, consumption and
business investment lends confidence that the January cut, which
it deemed "insurance" against the oil shock, would be
sufficient.
