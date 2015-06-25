(Adds remarks about housing and Greece, paragraphs 9-12)
By Claire Cameron
WINDSOR, Ontario, June 25 The Bank of Canada,
frustrated by unilateral U.S. moves which regulate Canadian
banks with U.S. subsidiaries, called on Thursday for the two
countries to work out a bilateral agreement to clarify
responsibilities in winding up failed banks.
Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri took aim at the U.S.
financial reforms under the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, which
required U.S. subsidiaries of big international banks to meet
separate capital and liquidity requirements inside the United
States.
"If a Canadian bank with U.S. subsidiaries were to fail, it
bears asking whether the preemptive actions of U.S. authorities
would create obstacles for the orderly resolution of the
consolidated bank by Canadian authorities," Schembri said.
Dodd-Frank might constrain the Canadian bank's ability to
allocate capital and liquidity in the North American market, he
said.
"Canada and the United States should consider the option of
a bilateral agreement on the resolution of banks with
cross-border operations in order to clarify responsibilities and
enhance cooperation," he told a business audience.
Schembri, one of two members of the central bank's governing
council responsible for financial reform, said the Group of 20
leading economies should also keep pressing for a multilateral
agreement, but this could take several years.
He also said a Dodd-Frank provision on the reporting of data
on derivatives effectively precluded data that was reported by
Canadian banks to U.S. authorities from being used by Canadian
financial authorities to assess systemic risk in the
over-the-counter derivatives market.
"To summarize, national authorities should strive to build
trust and achieve more cross-border recognition of comparable
regulatory requirements."
Answering audience questions, Schembri reiterated the bank's
expectation of a soft landing in housing.
"Over time we expect that as the Canadian economy
strengthens, we all know that interest rates will eventually
start moving up," he said. "That will work to cool the market
and will achieve what we call a soft landing, where nominal
prices will stabilize."
Asked about the effect of a possible Greek economic collapse
on Canada, he said he would not expect to see a large impact if
Greece exited the euro zone, with the Canadian financial system
relatively insulated from Greece.
He added: "My bottom line is I think the Greek authorities
will recognize that the Greek people want to stay in the euro
zone and they'll find a way to come to an agreement."
