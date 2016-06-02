(Adds background, comments on U.S. housing)
By Erin Pottie
SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, June 2 The Bank of Canada
is concerned that the increase in housing prices in Toronto and
Vancouver may be partly due to purchases based solely on the
expectation that prices will keep going up, Deputy Governor
Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.
Schembri said that Canadians moving away from
resource-producing regions to the major cities of Toronto and
Vancouver to find jobs has created a huge demand for housing in
those cities, driving prices up as supply remains relatively
limited.
But he expressed concern that such fundamentals are not the
only reason for rising prices.
"The concern that we have at the Bank of Canada is these
price increases may reflect in part the fact that certain people
(are) buying housing on (speculation), expecting this price
increase to continue," said Schembri.
"People should not be buying housing based on the
expectation these prices are going to continue" as the demand
from the influx of workers into those regions will not continue
at the same rate, Schembri said.
He was speaking during a question-and-answer session
following a presentation on the outlook for the economy.
Canada's housing market has been robust in the years since
the financial crisis, boosted by low interest rates. But the
collapse in oil prices has resulted in a more fractured market,
with activity in commodity-sensitive regions slowing even as
Toronto and Vancouver continue to gain.
The central bank in December said that the rapid growth in
prices in Toronto and Vancouver increases their vulnerability to
an adverse shock to demand. The bank will release its next
Financial System Review next week.
"Our concern and our advice is it's really up to the
individuals making the purchases and the banks giving them a
mortgage to take into account the fact that these house prices
are unlikely to continue to grow at this rate," Schembri said.
Nonetheless, Schembri said that the situation in Canada is
"completely different" from the crisis the United States faced
in 2007, noting the lack of a sub-prime mortgage market in
Canada and higher mortgage underwriting standards.
Schembri also pointed to the number of steps the government
has taken in recent years to shore up the mortgage market.
"The type of crisis we saw in the United States is just not
going to happen."
(Reporting by Erin Pottie,; writing by Leah Schnurr; editing by
Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)