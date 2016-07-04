(Adds details, analyst comment, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, July 4 Canadian business sentiment
remained subdued in the second quarter, as the drag of cheaper
oil and modest domestic demand canceled out the boost from
foreign demand, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.
The central bank's quarterly Business Outlook Survey is the
latest sign the economy is still struggling with the energy
sector slump. The bank is widely expected to leave policy
unchanged at its July 13 interest rate announcement.
The survey, concluded before Britain's shock vote to leave
the European Union on June 23, reported a sharp divergence
between companies hit most directly by low oil prices and those
not affected by the sector's woes.
"The Bank of Canada's wait-and-see stance is well justified
by these results, but they aren't yet worrisome enough to give
thoughts to another rate cut," Avery Shenfeld, chief economist
for CIBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report to clients. The
central bank cut interest rates twice last year.
Expectations for the next rate hike have been pushed back to
the first quarter of 2018, according to a Reuters poll of
primary dealers last week, who expect Brexit to weigh on
Canada's economy.
The overall balance of opinion on investment in machinery
and equipment pointed to modest increases in the next 12 months,
said the survey. Firms tied to the energy sector and affected
regions planned to curtail investment spending, while even
exporters unaffected by low oil prices were looking forward to
only modest increases in investment.
Firms generally planned to add jobs over the coming year but
hiring intentions remain below post-recession levels. Companies
that are part of the energy supply chain are looking to cut jobs
while the service sector is looking to hire.
Businesses expect only a marginal acceleration in sales
growth over the next 12 months. A weaker Canadian dollar should
boost growth of export sales, the survey said.
"For many firms, however, foreign demand is insufficient to
offset weakness coming from their domestic customers and, in
some cases, refocusing sales efforts towards export markets is
proving difficult," the survey said.
Businesses said credit conditions eased over the past three
months, with firms citing improved market receptiveness to new
debt or equity issuance.
A separate survey of senior loan officers also found that
overall business lending conditions tightened slightly in the
second quarter. The reports of tighter conditions were
concentrated among firms with energy sector exposure.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Leslie Adler)